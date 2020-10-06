Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Monday revised its Rs 777 plan dubbed as “500GB CUL” with the plan now offering users up to 100 Mbps download speeds. The 500GB CUL plan was initially introduced by the operator in late 2018 with BSNL withdrawing the plan and reintroducing it in early 2019. In early 2020, BSNL said that the 500GB CUL plan would be valid till June, 2020. However, the operator in June extended the Rs 777 plan to September 24, 2020 in certain circles like Arunachal Pradesh while other circles were offered the plan till September 25, 2020.

BSNL Revises Rs 777 Plan to 100 Mbps Speed

BSNL on Monday said that the Rs 777 plan will now offer up to 100 mbps speed till 500GB with the operator restricting the speed to 5 Mbps upon reaching the limit. The users subscribed to the 500GB CUL plan will also be provided unlimited voice calling to any network within India.

The 500GB CUL plan earlier enabled users to browse up to 50 Mbps speed till 500GB with the operator restricting the speed to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit.

BSNL in an internal release highlighted that the 500GB CUL plan will be available to the new users across India except Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The 500GB CUL plan is said to be available on a “promotional basis for a period of 90 days.”

The new users subscribing to the Rs 777 plan are required to pay one month charges as security deposit with the minimum hire period for the plan fixed at one month. Similar to its previous version, the users subscribed to the 500GB CUL plan will be migrated to 600GB CUL plan post the six month period. The 600GB CUL plan priced at Rs 849 per month enables users to browse up to 50 Mbps speed till 600GB with the operator capping the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit.

BSNL Further Extends 50GB CUL and 120GB CUL Plans

BSNL in its internal release also highlighted that it has introduced 50GB CUL and 120GB CUL plans to its new users on a “promotional basis for a period of 90 days.” The 50GB CUL and 120GB CUL plans are now said to be available to new BSNL users across India except those in Andaman and Nicobar. The operator had earlier offered the 50GB CUL and 120GB CUL in select circles on a promotional basis. In late June 2020, it emerged that the operator had extended the 50GB CUL and 120GB CUL plans to September, 2020.

The 50GB CUL enables users to browse up to 20 Mbps speed till 50GB with the operator restricting the speed to 1 Mbps upon reaching the limit. Further, the 120GB CUL plan enabled users to browse up to 20 Mbps speed till 120GB with the operator restricting the speed to 1 Mbps upon hitting the limit.

The 50GB CUL plan carries a price tag of Rs 299 per month while the 120GB CUL plan is priced at Rs 491 per month. The users subscribed to the 50GB CUL and 120GB CUL plans will be migrated to “regular broadband plans” selected by the user at the time of filling the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF). However, the users who subscribed to 50GB CUL and 120GB CUL plans will be moved to 2GB CUL and 3GB CUL plans respectively if they do not select a regular broadband plan.

The 2GB CUL plan enables users to browse at 8 Mbps speed till 2GB per day with the operator restricting the speed to 1 Mbps upon reaching the limit. Further, the 3GB CUL plan has identical benefits as to the 2GB CUL plan but with an enhanced data limit of 3GB per day. The 2GB plan carries price tag of Rs 419 per month while 3GB CUL plan carries price tag of Rs 519 per month.

The new users subscribing to 50GB CUL and 120GB CUL plans are required to pay Rs 500 as security deposit with the minimum hire period for the plans set at one month. Further, the operator also offers unlimited voice calling to any network within India to those users on the 50GB and 120GB CUL plans.