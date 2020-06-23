BSNL Extends Rs 777 Bharat Fiber FTTH Plan to September



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Tuesday extended its Bharat Fiber Rs 777 plan dubbed as Fibro 500GB to September 20. The Fibro 500GB plan is available across several BSNL circles in India. However, the validity of the Rs 777 plan varies with the circle. The Rs 777 plan was introduced in mid 2018 as a promotional plan but the operator withdrew the plan and re-released it with 500GB data limit. In early 2020, BSNL highlighted that the plan would be valid till the last week of June in several circles.

BSNL Extends Rs 777 Plan to September

The Fibro 500GB plan enables users to browse up to 50 Mbps speed till 500GB with the operator capping the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit. Additionally, the plan enables users to make unlimited calls to any network across India.

The Fibro 500GB plan priced at Rs 777 per month has been extended to September 20 in Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The operator had earlier noted that the plan would be valid till June 22 in these circles.

However, the Fibro 500GB plan is currently scheduled to expire on June 24 in Chandigarh, Chennai, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand. The North East circles including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland along with Kolkata, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal have also listed June 24 as expiry date for Fibro 500GB plan.

Further, the Rs 777 plan is set to expire on June 25 in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

It is expected that BSNL would extend the validity of the Fibro 500GB plan to September in other BSNL circles where the plan is currently listed to expire on June 24 and 25.

BSNL 499 Plan Listed to Expire on June 29

Meanwhile, the Rs 499 plan of BSNL dubbed as “100GB CUL” is listed to expire on June 29 in the circles where the plan is available for subscription. The 100GB CUL plan enables users to browse upto 20 Mbps speed till 100GB with BSNL capping the speeds to 2 MBPS beyond 100GB.

Additionally, the 100GB CUL plan also enables users to make unlimited calls to any network in India. The Rs 499 plan was introduced by the BSNL in early 2020 with an initial validity of March 31. However, BSNL extended the validity of the 100GB CUL to June 29.

It remains to be seen if BSNL extends the 100GB CUL plan beyond June 29.