Hathway Broadband Could Launch New 150 Mbps Plan at Rs 849 per Month

Hathway Broadband might soon be launching a new 150 Mbps plan at Rs 849 per month with 1000GB FUP limit in several cities including Chennai and Delhi. The new plan has been spotted on the Hathway website with the company advertising the plan under “No More Shocks” offer. Hathway runs dedicated plans that are often restricted to certain cities with the company limiting to single or multiple plans in several cities including Vellore and Hyderabad. However, the benefits including free installation and free router for those who sign up for long-term connections are often similar in the majority of the cities that the company operates.

Hathway 150 Mbps Plan at Rs 849 Per Month

It has to be noted that the company has a similar plan in Bengaluru under its Value Pack which enables users to subscribe to the plan for a six month period for Rs 5094. Hathway provides free installation and free router to new users. Further, the interested users can subscribe to the Value Pack annual plan for Rs 10188. However, the Value Pack is not available for subscription on a monthly basis.

The new plan seen in the banner ads of the company website lets users to subscribe to the plan on a monthly basis.

In Chennai, Hathway currently offers four plans with the base pack priced at Rs 949 per month that provides 100 Mbps speed with 1000GB FUP. The top tiered plan of Hathway for Chennai city is the 300 Mbps plan that is limited to a six month or annual subscription.

Hathway 150 Mbps Plan Currently Priced at Rs 999 Per Month

The company also offers a 150 Mbps plan that is priced at Rs 999 per month which provides users with a FUP limit of 1000GB. Further, the users can also browse at 5 Mbps post reaching the FUP limit. The plan is available for a three month subscription for a price of Rs 2997 and a six month subscription for a price of Rs 5994. Hathway also offers the 150 Mbps plan for an annual subscription for a price of Rs 11,988.

In March, the company unveiled 100 Mbps plan Freedom plan in Hyderabad for an effective price of Rs 499 per month. While the annual price of the Freedom plan was priced at Rs 5998 per month, the same plan was also available for six month subscription for a price of Rs 2994.