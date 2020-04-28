Bharti Airtel Signs Multi-Year Deal With Nokia For Enhancing 4G Network Capacity

Highlights Airtel will deploy the services of Nokia in nine different circles in India

Airtel will also deploy 300,000 radio units across several spectrum bands for 5G connectivity in India

Nokia’s SRAN solution will help Airtel in enhancing customer experience

Bharti Airtel has signed a multi-year deal with Nokia for the expansion of its 4G network capacity and enhanced customer experience. Airtel will deploy Nokia’s SRAN solution along with AirScale Radio Access, Baseband and related services in 9 different circles of India. The deal between Airtel and Nokia will also lay the foundation for 5G services in the future. Also, Airtel will pay special attention to rural areas and compete with its rival Reliance Jio in providing seamless network connectivity.

Nokia’s SRAN Solution Will Aid Airtel to Fulfil Growing Network Demand

Since the demand for stable network connection is growing in India, Bharti Airtel is doing its best to cater to the needs of network demand and offer seamless connectivity to telecom subscribers. To ensure that, Airtel will deploy the SRAN solution of Nokia, which will help the operator to manage 2G, 3G and 4G networks from a single platform and reduce network complexity. Not only this, but SRAN solution will also help Airtel to enhance customer experience by increasing cost efficiencies and future-proofing investments.

Airtel Will Also Deploy Nokia’s RAN Equipment, Baseband and Related Services

The Airtel-Nokia deal also includes Nokia’s RAN equipment, AirScale Radio Access, Baseband and NetAct OSS solution. Since the addition of subscribers is low in the current period, the deployment of Nokia’s Services will aid the telco giant in maintaining its ARPU and boost network capacity at challenging times.

Airtel Also Expanding Rural Coverage

Bharti Airtel is expanding its rural coverage to compete with the largest telecom operator of India Reliance Jio. The telco giant is planning to add 26,000 new 4G sites which will enhance network coverage in rural areas and fulfil network demand. Airtel has already signed a contract with Ceragon for 4G network expansion and the telco giant has started deploying services in rural areas.

Airtel-Nokia Deal Will Lay the Foundation for 5G Connectivity in India

Airtel is delivering the best-in-class connectivity to its subscribers in both rural and urban areas. Also, the telco giant is continuously improving its 5G readiness. It is expected that the Services of Nokia will help Airtel deploy approximately 300,000 radio units across several spectrum bands which will lay the foundation for providing 5G connectivity in India.