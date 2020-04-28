LG Velvet Officially Announced: Snapdragon 765G, Refreshed Design and 5G Support in Tow

Highlights The LG Velvet complete specs have been revealed officially

The phone packs a brand new design and Snapdragon 765G SoC

LG will announce the pricing of the device on May 7

South Korean smartphone brand LG today announced a mid-range device called ‘LG Velvet.’ Powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset, the LG Velvet offers 5G support to take on the mid-range offerings from other companies like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo and Vivo. The LG Velvet also sports a brand new design with a huge teardrop notch on top and a glass back. Other key specifications of LG Velvet include 48MP triple camera setup, 4300mAh battery and up to 8GB of RAM. While the company has revealed the complete specs of the device today, the official pricing and availability will only be announced on May 7.

LG Velvet: Specifications and Features

A few days ago, LG announced that it is going to introduce a new smartphone lineup on May 7. Over the last few years, LG was more focussed on launching flagship devices, so everyone expected the upcoming LG Velvet would also feature top-tier hardware. To the surprise of everyone, the LG Velvet is a mid-range smartphone. In March, a report surfaced online suggested that smartphone companies like LG, Google, HMD Global and some others are not opting Snapdragon 865 SoC thanks to its higher price tag. Instead, these brands are going for Qualcomm’ second most powerful chip available right now, which is the Snapdragon 765G. Even Google’s Pixel 5 devices are also said to arrive with Snapdragon 765G SoC itself.

Confirming the rumour, LG today announced the Velvet with Snapdragon 765G chipset itself. Speaking of other details, the LG Velvet sports a 6.8-inch Full HD+ display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone, according to LG, has ‘Symmetrical Ellipse’ design and it looks different from what we have seen from LG in the past. Other hardware specs include up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, microSD card slot that accepts up to 2TB cards and a 4300mAh battery fuels the device.

Cameras on the LG Velvet include 48MP primary shooter on the back, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor. The phone also has a 16MP snapper on the front. As noted, LG did not reveal the pricing and availability details of the LG Velvet, but the launch date is set for May 7, so we can expect more details on the said date.