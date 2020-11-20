Poco M3 Render Surfaces Online: Unique Rear Panel Design Tipped

Just a couple of days ago, we reported that Poco would launch the Poco M3 smartphone in global markets on November 24. The Poco M3 is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 4G that could launch on November 26 in China. However, the very first high-resolution render of the Poco M3 suggests the Poco M3 will be different when compared to the Redmi Note 10 4G that was spotted on TENAA earlier. In fact, the render shows the Poco M3 will have a unique rear panel design which we haven’t seen on any budget or entry-level phone in the past. The rear panel of the Poco M3 is very much identical to that of the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition launched only in China. Continue reading to know more about Poco M3 in detail.

Poco M3 High-Res Render Leaked Online

The render of the Poco M3, coming courtesy of 91mobiles, hints at a very unique design on the rear side of the smartphone. The rear panel has a dual-tone finish with a triple camera setup sitting on the top. The phone is said to arrive in three colours- Black, Yellow and Blue, with the entire camera housing retaining the black finish on all three variants. The design of the Poco M3 feels refreshing, but we will have to wait and see how these good looks translate to real life

To the front, the Poco M3 will have a teardrop notch display and the fingerprint scanner is placed on the right side. The fingerprint scanner is embedded into the power button which is very much similar to the Poco M2 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro devices.

As for the rumoured hardware specifications, the phone might sport a 6.53-inch Full HD+ 60Hz display and could have the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC underneath. Similar to the Poco X3 variant launched in India, the Poco M3 could also have a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Pricing and full specifications will be revealed officially next week.