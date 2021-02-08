Samsung Galaxy F62 With Exynos 9825 SoC Launching in India on February 16

Samsung Galaxy F62 is set to debut in India on February 16, the company confirmed via e-commerce website Flipkart. The Galaxy F62 will be powered by the Exynos 9825 chipset which is Samsung’s 2019 flagship chipset used on the likes of Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10. The Exynos 9825 SoC was a mid-cycle refresh to the Exynos 9820 that was used on Galaxy S10 series. The Galaxy F62 will not be a 5G device, so the Xiaomi Mi 10i and Realme X7 will still have an upper hand in the sub-Rs 25,000 segment. The Galaxy F62 is said to be priced under Rs 25,000, and the company is teasing it have to the best benchmark scores in the segment. While Samsung did not confirm specifications apart from the processor, leaks floating on the web revealed the key specs of the device.

Samsung Galaxy F62: Everything You Need to Know

Tipster Ishan Agarwal revealed the key specifications of Galaxy F62. The phone is said to come with SM-E625F model number. The USP will be Exynos 9825 chipset, but sadly, it will not have 5G support which might come as a disappointment for many. It is said to feature a 7000mAh battery, 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, and Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 out of the box.

As for the cameras, Samsung is rumoured to include a 64MP primary shooter on the back along with a 32MP selfie snapper. The phone could launch in a 6GB+128GB variant in two colours- Green and Blue.

And the phone will be exclusive to e-commerce giant Flipkart. We are not sure about the pricing, but IANS earlier tipped it to be less than Rs 25,000. We are expecting a price of Rs 24,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, but again, Samsung might get even more aggressive to take on the likes of Mi 10i and Realme X7 smartphones. The official launch is set for February 16, during which the complete spec-sheet and pricing will be announced.