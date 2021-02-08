WhatsApp Is Finally Bringing Mute Video Option to Users

As per a new report, WhatsApp is finally rolling out a beta build with the long awaited Mute button for videos

    Popular messaging service WhatsApp, which has been the primary choice when it comes to messaging in India features a lot of add ons and tools that make it easy to use. Some of these include the ability to hide the status of users, making both audio and video calls, sending documents via the app and more.

    That being said, for the user who wished to mute a video before sending it to others, there was no option that could help the users out. This issue will cease to exist, or so it seems, according to WABetaInfo.

    This comes a long time since the last leaks in relation to this feature. What is this all about? What function will it play? Read on to find out.

    What is this All About?

    As per WABetainfo, WhatsApp is finally ready to roll out a new “mute vide0” feature, for its beta testers as of now. This will be available to users near the edit video option, that is present whilst sending a video to other users.

    This is part of a rollout on a beta build that WhatsApp is rolling out to select beta testers. For this, users are recommended to update to the latest WhatsApp update, which is the 2.21.3.13 beta update.

    The site also states that while users are recommended to update to the beta update, this might also appear to beta testers running on a previous version of WhatsApp.

    This comes a long time since the leaks first appeared in relation to this feature, which was also indicated by WABetainfo. Back in November of 2020, with the leak showcasing a screenshot where users were seeing a speaker icon towards the left side, near the duration and file size detail of the videos. To mute the video, users would be required to tap on the speaker icon, before sharing the video to somebody else.

    At the time of this report, the feature was not even in development, far from being ready for beta testing. However, it seems the feature is quite close to a proper rollout.

    This feature will be quite useful to most if not all, so as to send some videos that might contain shrill sounds, helping save other users from sharp, loud sounds.

    

