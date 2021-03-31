Apple WWDC 2021 Event Slated for June 7, What to Expect

The American tech giant Apple's World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be commencing from June 7 and will end on June 11, 2021

March 31st, 2021
    The American tech giant Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be commencing from June 7 and will end on June 11, 2021. It used to be a physical offline event, but since 2020 and the arrival pandemic, Apple is going ahead with the digital events route.

    It is only fair that this year as well, Apple holds the WWDC event online because of the rising number of cases every day in the USA. The WWDC in the past was recognised as a huge event wherein all the well-known developers and media used to gather in Cupertino, California.

    What can be expected from the Apple WWDC 2021 Event?

    Last year’s virtual conference had shaken everyone due to the big announcements that Apple had made. Apple announced the iOS 14 with a revamped home-screen, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, watchOS 7 and other updates at the World Wide Developers Conference.

    The talk of the entire tech world was the announcement of Apple’s move to attaining its monopolistic roots through launching their ARM-based chipset for their Mac computers!

    Now we all know that Apple was using Intel-powered chips previously for its Macs. Later in 2020, Apple officially announced the new range of MacBooks powered by the M1 chipset, Apple’s first ARM processor.

    Although Apple doesn’t have a reputation for announcing new hardware at WWDC but the fact that they have announced the Mac Pro at the WWDC makes us quite dicy.

    Apple is expected to hold another event next month for launching new products such as iPad Pro 2021, Apple AirTags, and more.

    There is a possibility of the updated iMacs coming in all-new designs with the Apple Silicon under the hood.

    According to the company, the WWDC 2021 will include a keynote and State of Union events, online sessions, 1:1 labs for developers, and more.

    There is no clarity on what announcement can exactly be expected at Apple’s Keynote address which will be hosted by the CEO Tim Cook himself. But typically, the company announces new versions of iOs, macOS, WatchOS, tvOS and the iPadOS.

