SLTMobitel Prepaid and Postpaid Plans Now Offer Unlimited Data

The national telecommunications and network service provider of Sri Lanka, SLTMobitel, has garnered a colossal base in the region by offering an array of unlimited internet packs for both prepaid and postpaid connections. Whether users want an internet connection for gaming, data streaming or any other purposes, the internet packages are specially designed by the entity to cater to the different data needs. SLTMobitel customers who are currently using SLT 4G LTE, ADSL Home Broadband and Fibre packages will get multiple internet packages that will provide different bandwidth and data benefits. Also, users will be able to enjoy various promotions and offer on devices and packages during the offer period. Here are some of the prepaid and postpaid offerings by SLTMobitel that you must consider while deciding on your internet package.

Prepaid Offerings by SLTMobitel

SLTMobitel has developed an extensive portfolio of prepaid plans that cater to the different internet needs of customers. The lowest prepaid plan is priced at Rs. 1,431 that offers unlimited internet speed of 1Mbps and one-month validity. However, if users wish for a higher internet speed, they can opt for a 4Mbps plan that would cost around Rs 4,737. All the prepaid users must note that all the offerings are available for daily consumption, 3 days, 7 days and 30 days validity options.

Postpaid Offerings by SLTMobitel

Coming to the postpaid offerings of SLTMobitel, the highest plan is priced at Rs 4299 for unlimited internet speed up to 4Mbps. The lowest monthly postpaid plan is priced at Rs 1,299 that offers speed up to 1Mbps. Postpaid customers must note that if they purchase the monthly pack, it will be auto-renewed at the end of the month. All the postpaid plans are available with 24 hours, 3 days, 7 days and 30 days validity options.

(Note: The prices of plans mentioned in the article are in Sri Lankan Rupee)

Things You Must Know About SLTMobitel Offerings

Both SLTMobitel prepaid and postpaid users must know that torrent usage will be blocked in the plans. The network speed mentioned in the plans might fluctuate based on the site congestion. If you wish to know more about individual plan pricing, visit the official website of the network service providers.