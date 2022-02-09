Jio Avails These Prepaid Plans With Attractive Offer

India’s leading telecom operator Reliance Jio offers a bunch of prepaid plans for its subscriber base. The prepaid plans provided by Jio tends to have an edge over its competitors when it comes to pricing. The company also provides multiple prepaid plans that come with discounted price tags allowing users to save some money. Mentioned below are the prepaid plans offered by Reliance Jio under its JioMart Maha Cashback packs that come at an offer price along with the details.

JioMart Maha Cashback Plans

The first plan on the list is an affordable option from the telco. Jio offers a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 299 that offers 2GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days making it a total of 56GB data. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with access to a few Jio Applications such as Jio TV, Jio Cinema and more. Users save up to 20% with this JioMart Maha Cashback plan.

Next on the list is a long-term plan offered by the telecom operator. Jio offers a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 666 that offers 1.5GB data per day for a validity period of 84 days. The plan provides truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day with total data being 126GB. This plan as well comes with access to a few Jio applications. This 1.5GB daily data plan from Jio is also a 20% JioMart Maha Cashback plan.

Jio offers another long-term plan with a discounted price tag. The telco provides a Rs 719 prepaid plan which offers 2GB data per day for a validity period of 84 days. The plan also comes with access to Jio applications along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. The total data offered with the plan is 168GB and users save 20% with this JioMart Maha Cashback plan.

Jio offers multiple year long prepaid plans at an offer price as well. Rs 2,545 plan from the telco comes with 1.5GB data per day for a validity period of 336 days. With a total data of 504GB, the plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day and access to Jio applications. Rs 2,875, Rs 2,999 and Rs 4,199 plan from Jio offers 2GB/day, 2.5GB/day and 3GB/day respectively for a validity period of 365 days.

All these plans offer truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day along with access to Jio applications. Lastly, the telco offers another yearlong prepaid plan that comes with an OTT subscription. Rs 3,119 plan from the telco offers 2GB/day for a validity period of 365 days. The plan comes with access to Disney+ Hotstar mobile along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day. All the mentioned yearlong prepaid plans come at a Rs 200 discounted price tag.