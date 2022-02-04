iQOO 9 Series to be Launched Exclusively on Amazon in India: Key Specifications

The launch of the iQOO 9 series in India is just around the corner and the manufacturer had also officially displayed it during the BGMI India Series 2021 held in January. The iQOO 9 series has already been launched in China and the company on Friday has officially confirmed the arrival of the series for the Indian markets. The three phones that will form the iQOO 9 series lineup in India are – iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro and iQOO 9 SE. iQOO 9SE is being launched for the Indian markets and was recently spotted as well providing some intel on the device.

iQOO 9 Series Amazon Availability Confirmed

iQOO has been launching all its smartphones in the past via the e-commerce platform Amazon India and the upcoming iQOO 9 series has been officially confirmed to be available on the Amazon India shopping platform for purchase. The flagship iQOO 9 Pro will feature Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset and the iQOO is all set to become one of the first manufacturers to launch the 4nm based chipset in India. The company has also confirmed that the vanilla model of the series and iQOO 9 Pro are going to feature the 120W fast charge technology capable of charging the smartphone up to 50% in just 6 minutes.

Specifications of the iQOO 9 Series

iQOO 9 in India is expected to arrive with a 6.56-inch AMOLED 10-bit display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone would carry a Snapdragon 888+ processor coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. As far as the camera module of the device is considered, it is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor along with a 13MP camera with a 50mm focal length.

On the other hand, the iQOO 9 Pro is expected to arrive with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is expected to have 8GB of RAM with 256GB of onboard storage and could also have a variant with 12GB RAM and 256Gb internal storage. iQOO 9 Pro will come with a triple camera set-up with 50MP of a primary sensor, a telephoto sensor and an ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, iQOO Pro could feature a 16MP shooter.

iQOO 9 SE is speculated to feature a 6.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The handset is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor and will have a 48MP triple camera setup on the back. iQOO 9 SE could be a mid-premium category smartphone priced somewhere between Rs 30,000- Rs 35,000.