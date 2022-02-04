Vivo T1 5G Specification and Price in India Surfaces Before the Launch

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is gearing up for the launch of its next Vivo T1 5G smartphone in India. Now, in a new development, key specifications of the device have surfaced along with the pricing details ahead of its arrival in the country. The device has been tipped to come with a Qualcomm processor as well as a triple rear camera setup by the renowned tipster Yogesh Brar. The specifications of the device are seemingly different from the version of the smartphone launched in China. As a matter of fact, speculations suggest that Vivo T1 5G could be a completely distinct smartphone from its version available in China. Let’s find out more.

Specifications of Vivo T1 5G

The Vivo T1 5G smartphone in India is expected to arrive with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is anticipated to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The handset could offer two RAM storage options of 4GB and 8GB coupled with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. These specs completely differ from the Chinese variant as it was launched with a 6.67-inch display and was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Chinese variant offered up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As far as the camera module is considered, Vivo T1 5G is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP camera alongside two 2MP secondary cameras. The front of the device is expected to have a 16MP selfie shooter. The Chinese version, on the other hand, comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising of 64MP primary camera with an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro shooter.

The Indian variant of the Vivo T1 5G is speculated to be backed by a 5000mAh battery and support 18W charging, whereas the Chinese variant offered support for 44W fast charge technology with battery power being the same. Vivo T1 5G is expected to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

Price Details of Vivo T1 5G

Tipster Yogesh Brar shared via tweet that the price of the upcoming Vivo T1 5G will be under Rs 20,000; however, he didn’t mention a particular price tag. The Vivo T1 5G launched in China in October 2021 comes at a price tag of CNY 2,199, which is roughly around Rs 25,800. Vivo T1 5G in India is expected to launch on February 9.