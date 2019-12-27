Realme X50 Confirmed to Have Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner Similar to Xiaomi Redmi K30

Highlights Realme X50 will not feature an in-display scanner

The phone may also lack an AMOLED screen

Realme X50 will go official in China on January 7

Realme X50 which is all set to go official in China on January 7 will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, confirmed the official renders. We are not sure why Realme is going with a side-mounted scanner and not an in-display scanner. But this could mean the Realme X50 will likely have an IPS LCD screen similar to the Redmi K30 and it may offer higher refresh rate. The Realme X50 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and it will be amongst the cheapest 5G phones to come next year. Realme officially released the renders of Polar White colour variant of the Realme X50 and it looks pleasing to the eyes. That said, the back panel design of Realme X50 resembles the 2019 Realme phones like Realme XT, Realme X2 and the Realme X2 Pro.

Realme X50 to Compete With Redmi K30 in Every Aspect

With the Realme X50, the Oppo spin-off brand will take on the Redmi K30 in almost every aspect. Firstly, let’s talk about the things which are confirmed officially. The Realme X50 will have a dual punch-hole screen pretty much similar to the Redmi K30 and it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The upcoming Realme smartphone will offer advanced liquid cooling technology to offer a smooth gaming experience.

Going by the latest renders, the Realme X50 will come with a fingerprint scanner located on the right side. The handset will be available in a good-looking Polar White colour option. And yes, there will be quad-camera setup on the rear side, and the camera module arrangement is similar to older Realme phones. The addition of side-mounted fingerprint scanner means the Realme X50 may lack an OLED screen like the recently launched ones like Realme X2 Pro and so on. The phone is also rumoured to come with a higher refresh rate screen, but there is no official confirmation for now.

The Realme X50 will have dual-mode 5G support and it will be one of the key highlights of the handset. The smartphone will also have an enhanced version of the VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge.

Moving onto the rumoured features, the Realme X50 is said to have a 6.6-inch screen on the front. The primary camera sensor is said to be the Sony IMX686 which was first used on the Xiaomi Redmi K30. That said, there’s no official confirmation from Realme at the moment on the primary camera sensor.

Realme X50: What Could Be the Pricing of This Phone?

Xiaomi impressed everyone by pricing the Redmi K30 5G at 1999 Yuan (approx. Rs 20,500) in China. However, Realme’s parent brand Oppo disappointed one and all by pricing its Oppo Reno 3 series at a starting price of 3,399 Yuan (approx. Rs 34,500). However, Realme may not follow the footsteps of Oppo in this regard and the company may price the X50 close to the Redmi K30.

Similar to India, Realme is looking to take on Xiaomi and Redmi in the Chinese smartphone market as well. The Realme X50 could also start at 1999 Yuan; It will be interesting to see how Realme prices this phone. That said, Realme did not reveal any plans of launching a 4G variant of the same phone for the markets like India.