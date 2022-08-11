Redmi A1 Will Arrive in India as a Poco Device

The Redmi A1 has been discovered on a number of certification websites and a benchmarking website. The device has been discovered on Geekbench and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database in the US. The Redmi A1 will probably be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, according to a tipper who supplied the US FCC listing. The informant also mentioned that the phone's codename is Ice. According to a report, the Redmi A1 was also discovered in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database with a slightly different model number.

On the US FCC database, a Redmi phone with the model number 220733SL has been discovered. The listing implies that the device has also accessed the IMEI database. Kacper Skrzypek, a tipster, claims that this listing belongs to the Redmi A1. The informant added that a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC might power the device.

According to the US FCC listing, the rumoured Redmi A1 could be 164.67mm in length and 76.56mm in width. Additionally, it implies that the phone might offer Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networking. According to the Geekbench results, the smartphone has a quad-core processor with a 2 GHz clock speed for each of its four cores. The device's motherboard is known only as "ice." This suggests that the chipset in question is the dated MediaTek Helio A22. The tablet sports an Android 12-based operating system and 3GB of RAM. The device achieves a single core score of 141 and a multi-core score of 497 in the Geekbench 5 benchmark.

The FCC listing provides additional details about the gadget, including its dimensions of 164.67mm in length and 76.56mm in width. Additionally, it has been reported that the device would offer Bluetooth and 2.4GHz WiFi connectivity. The device's other details are currently a secret.