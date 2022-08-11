OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB RAM Variant India Price and Availability Announced

During the launch of the OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus had said that the 16GB RAM variant would be available in the country at a later date and hadn't specified when. The other two variants with 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB, were already put on sale by the company in India. Now, OnePlus has confirmed the date for the availability of the 16GB RAM variant. In a recent announcement, OnePlus said that the 16GB+256GB variant would be available in India starting August 16, 2022. Let's take a look at the price of this particular variant.

OnePlus 10T 5G Price for 16GB RAM Variant

OnePlus 10T 5G will be available with 16GB+256GB for Rs 55,999 in India. It will only be available in a single colour - Moonstone Black. The other two variants with 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB are available for Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999. These two variants are available in two colours - Moonstone Black and Jade Green.

There are offers on the 16GB RAM variant. Through SBI Bank Debit cards and Credit Cards, customers can avail of a Rs 5,000 instant discount on their purchase if they are getting the device from Amazon India, the OnePlus Store app or the OnePlus India website. Legacy OnePlus users can also get an exchange discount of Rs 3,000. Users can also get a 12-month Screen Protection plan worth Rs 2,799 for Rs 499 (offer valid till August 31, 2022).

OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications

The OnePlus 10T 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC and packs the largest cooling system any OnePlus device has ever had. It has a 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display and packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device will run on Android 12 out of the box with OxygenOS 12.1 on top.

The smartphone has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 4cm macro sensor. There's a 4800mAh battery inside the device with support for 150W SUPERVOOC fast-charging.