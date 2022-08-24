boAt Xtend Talk Launched in India

All new boAt Xtend Talk has been launched in India; this new smartwatch comes under a budget price and can be compared against other smartwatches like Realme Watch3, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 and many more. This brand new boAt Xtend Talk has a new feature of Bluetooth calling from the homegrown brand.

Features and Specifications of boAt Xtend Talk

The smartwatch features a square display of 1.69-inch with an HD+ resolution. The boAt Xtend Talk is rated IP68 Water-resistant and has a button on the right side for navigation. Also, this smartwatch gives more than 150 watch faces to the customers. The boAt Xtend Talk has a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, and VO2 Max on the health-related front. Additionally, it has the ability to detect ambient noise levels. The wearable technology supports 60 different sporting modes. Additionally, it works with Apple Health and Google Fit.

Price and Availability of boAt Xtend Talk

The boAt Xtend Talk has a speaker and a microphone built-in. Users are able to make immediate connections with their contacts using the Bluetooth calling capability. Additionally, the smartwatch has an Alexa voice assistant integrated in. The 300mAh battery unit powering the boAt Xtend Talk is said to last up to 8 days on a single charge. Priced at Rs 2,999, the boAt Xtend Talk is available in the colours Pitch Black, Cherry Blossom, and Teal Green. Starting today, consumers can buy it on the company's official website as well as other offline and online retailers.