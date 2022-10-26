NXTSkyFi, a Satellite Broadband Solution Launched in Tawang

NXTDIGITAL Ltd, the communications vertical of the Hinduja Group, announced the launch of 'NXTSkyFi' on Wednesday. NXTSkyFi is a broadband over satellite (BOS) solution. The launch in the scenic town of Tawang over Diwali heralded the BOS service across Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. The company said that it would soon extend the services in other parts of India in a phased manner. What's innovative about NXTSkyFi is that it is not just a passive internet pipe but that it is a bundled service giving customers access to solutions like digital cinema on demand, interactive education, TV channels, OTT and other online solutions. Tata Studi and Jadooz have already been onboarded on the platform.

Sameer Kanse, Chief Business Officer at NXTDIGITAL, said, “NxtSkyFi is an innovative solution. For retail users it goes beyond uninterrupted internet connectivity to offer real solutions to enrich the lives of customers, through our partnerships. For OTT providers, it leverages our connectivity together with over 1,500 locations-based Edge Content Delivery network (CDN) solution to address low latency requirements – enhancing the user experience, facilitating higher subscriber addition and retention. For enterprises, we have a myriad of solutions including bundling BOS with fiber connectivity for optimal reach and cost-efficiency”.

NXTDIGITAL’s approach is to leverage it’s vast network of over 10,000 Digital Service Partners and presence in over 4,500 pin codes across India to deliver a range of solutions from education and healthcare to information and entertainment. The BOS solution will form a critical part of the company’s national “NXTmesh” network project – seeking to integrate connectivity across India through its own fiber and the vast national fiber network of its partners. The focus will remain on ensuring innovative business models and reliable connectivity solutions for its retail and enterprise customers.