Vivo S6 5G With Exynos 980 SoC and 48MP Quad-Camera Setup Goes Official

Adding another smartphone to the affordable 5G devices list, Chinese brand Vivo has made the Vivo S6 5G official in China. As the name of the smartphone itself suggests, the phone offers 5G support in the mid-range segment and it comes powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 980 chipset. Other key specifications of the Vivo S6 5G include Super AMOLED screen, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, 18W fast charging support and quad-camera setup is also present on the back. At the moment, it is unknown whether the Vivo S6 5G will reach India or not. Vivo is yet to launch a 5G product in the Asian sub-continent and since the company already has multiple products under Vivo ‘S’ series we are expecting the S6 5G to reach the Indian market very soon.

Vivo S6 5G: Specifications and Features

The Vivo S6 5G is a decent mid-range smartphone, but it does not feature the 2020 features like high refresh rate screen, 64MP camera and fast charging. Vivo has added a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen on the front with 20:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone sports a waterdrop notch unlike the punch-hole screen we are seeing a lot on smartphones these days.

At the heart of the phone is Samsung’s Exynos 980 chipset which is paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of onboard storage. The phone also offers 5G support with the help of integrated 5G modem. Connectivity options on the Vivo S6 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS and USB Type-C port. This is not the first time we are seeing Vivo using Exynos 980 chipset on its smartphones as the recently launched Vivo X30 series feature the same SoC from South Korean brand Samsung.

Vivo has added a quad-camera setup on the backside of the S6 5G. The phone has a 48MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. It runs Android 10-based FunTouch OS out of the box and is backed by a 4390mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack but lacks microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Vivo S6 5G: Pricing and Availability

Moving onto the pricing of the Vivo S6 5G, the phone comes in two variants- 6GB+128GB priced at CNY 2699 (approx. Rs 28,700) and the high-end 8GB+256GB model costs CNY 2,998 (approx. Rs 31,900). The phone can be purchased in three colour options- Blue, White and Black.

The first sale of the Vivo S6 5G will take place on April 4 in China. As noted, we don’t have any details regarding the Indian launch of the smartphone.