OnePlus Might Unveil Wireless Charger With 30W Output Alongside OnePlus 8 Series

OnePlus is planning to launch a 30W Wireless charger alongside OnePlus 8 Series which is scheduled on April 14, 2020

By April 2nd, 2020 AT 4:14 PM
    • 1 Comment
    Highlights
    • OnePlus 8 series will be launched on April 14, 2020
    • OnePlus might also launch 30W wireless charger
    • OnePlus 8 series will rock Snapdragon 865 SoC for an amazing performance

    Chinese Smartphone maker, OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus 8 series on April 14, 2020. The company has already cancelled the launch three times because of the Coronavirus outbreak globally, but it is now going ahead with an online-only launch event. Alongside the OnePlus 8 series, the company might also launch some other devices which would fall into the accessories segment. It is expected that the company might launch a wireless charger which will offer a 30W charging output. Not only this, but the company is also planning to launch a new audio product as well. To add more in the surprises, OnePlus might launch a power bank with fast charging support soon. Since the OnePlus 8 Pro will have wireless charging support, it makes sense for the brand to introduce a wireless charger.

    OnePlus Smartphones Might Finally Support Wireless Charging

    As per the report by 91mobiles, it is expected that OnePlus will name the wireless charging device as ‘OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger.’ OnePlus is also planning to introduce wireless charging support in its smartphones, and it is highly expected that the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro will have the feature. The company has already teased the arrival of wireless charging while joining the Wireless Power Consortium.

    OnePlus to Launch TWS Wireless Earbuds

    Next in the line, OnePlus might launch OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. However, the wireless earbuds might be a cheaper and affordable version of the Bullet Wireless 2. OnePlus has still not revealed much information about the design and specifications of the Bullet Wireless Z.

    OnePlus 8 Series: Expected Specifications

    OnePlus will finally unveil the OnePlus 8 series in an online event which is scheduled on April 14, 2020. It is expected that the company will roll out three smartphones under the OnePlus 8 Series. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be Launched as the direct successors of OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro.

    However, it is also expected that OnePlus will launch a mid-range segment phone that will be OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z. It is already confirmed that the One Plus 8 smartphones will rock a Snapdragon 865 SoC along with 5G Support and punch-hole displays. The company has confirmed that the devices under the OnePlus 8 series will be 5G ready. Apart from this, OnePlus 8 series might have dust resistance certification along with IP68 Water resistance.

    Bharat Khanna

    Can we consolidate all post atleast for the roumour of a phone release? We had two posts on this phone just yesterday!

