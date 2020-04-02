Cable TV Subscribers in West Bengal Will Not Face Disconnection

West Bengal government has urged the Cable TV operators not to discontinue cable Service for next month

    The Government of West Bengal has instructed the Cable TV operators to provide services for the next month even in the case of non-payment from the users. Since the government announced 21 days precautionary lockdown period, people have been locked at their homes, and in the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, citizens are relying on Cable TV for their entertainment. Not only this, but many individuals are also facing trouble to meet their daily expenses due to the lockdown period. In such a scenario, the operators have been directed not to disconnect households Cable TV connections for the next month.

    Other States Might Follow the Move

    And Indian Television report says it is expected that other states might direct the same orders. Since the beginning of the lockdown period, the total TV consumption of Indians has been increased by nearly 8% in the first week of COVID-19 outbreak. Not only this, the usage of smartphones and other electronic devices have also been raised by almost 6.2% to 25 hours a week. The sole reason behind the increased consumption is the 21 days lockdown period announced by the government to combat Coronavirus.

    Several Channels have Started Showing Old Classic Shows

    To make sure households enjoy the quarantine period, several channels have started showing the old iconic shows to ensure that people stay at home and have an entertaining lockdown period. Recently, DD National Channel is showing their famous classic show The Ramayana to entertain people. Not only this, it is expected that several other channels will also go live with their old classic shows amidst the lockdown period.

    Indian Cable TV Operators Might Offer Android TV Dongle in 2020

    In other news, the Indian Cable TV operators might offer Android STB or Android TV dongle to counter the DTH players. It is expected that GTPL Hathway, who is one of the largest operators in Gujarat, might launch an Android Hybrid Box in a few months. Not only this, Den Network who has been teasing its Android STB from 2018 might also launch Android STB in 2020. Other Major Cable Operators like Kerala Vision and 7 Star Digital might also offer Android STB soon.

