Apple and Samsung Hike Prices on Various Models After Increase in GST

Highlights Apple announces a hike of 5% on its various models including iPhone 7 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has been hiked to Rs 1,15,890 representing an Rs 5891 hike in its price

Samsung Galaxy M21 series now begins at Rs 14,222

Global smartphone majors Apple and Samsung have announced an increase in price of its various models in India effective April 1, 2020. With the Indian government revising its Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on mobile phones from 12 to 18% beginning April 1, several companies announced an increase on its smartphone models. Poco, Realme, Vivo, Oppo and Mi are some of the companies that have already announced that its models would see an increase in prices. The hike in the GST rates by 50% was coupled with the depreciating Indian Rupee against the US Dollar forcing the brands to increase prices.

Apple Hikes Prices Around 5% on Its Models

Mumbai-based smartphone retailer Mahesh Telecom on Wednesday tweeted about the increase in price of Apple smartphones with several models including iPhone 7 witnessing a price hike.

The iPhone 7 now starts at Rs 31,500 while its sibling iPhone 7 Plus is now priced at Rs 39,900. Similarly, the iPhone 8 is now priced at Rs 42,600 while iPhone 8 Plus has been hiked to Rs 53,400.

In the past, iPhone 7 was priced at Rs 29,900 while iPhone 7 Plus was at Rs 37,900. The previous rates for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were Rs 40,500 and Rs 50,600.

One of the popular models of iPhone in India, the iPhone XR now begins at Rs 52,500 as compared to Rs 49,900. iPhone 11, the cheapest of the iPhone 11 family now begins at Rs 68,300 while its previous price tag was Rs 64,900.

The company’s current flagship iPhone 11 Pro Max has been hiked to Rs 1,17,100 as compared to its previous tag of Rs 1,11,200 representing an 5.30% hike.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Gets Over Rs 5500 Price Hike

With Samsung selling several models in India, the above mentioned retailer has also tweeted the complete list of Samsung Smartphones that have now received a prike hike.

Notably, the Galaxy Z Flip has now been listed at Rs 1,15,890 as compared to its previous price of Rs 1,09,999 representing a hike of Rs 5891. Recently launched Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has now been hiked to Rs 97,900 from Rs 92,999. The standard Galaxy S20 is now priced at Rs 70,500 as compared to its previous price of Rs 66,999.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 that was released in the second half of 2019 has been hiked to Rs 73,600 from Rs 69,999 while the Note 10 Plus has been hiked to Rs 84,200 from Rs 79,999.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Samsung Galaxy M21 series now begins at Rs 14,222 as compared to its previous price of Rs 12,999 while the M30s is now hiked to Rs 14,749 for its base model.