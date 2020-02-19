Realme C3 Variant With Fingerprint Scanner and Triple Cameras Just Went Official

Highlights Realme C3 just launched in Thailand with triple rear cameras and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

Realme may launch the new variant as Realme C3s in India very soon

The new variant also offers 5000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and 6.52-inch HD+ screen

Realme C3 just went official in Thailand in a new avatar. Oppo spin-off Realme just launched its latest entry-level offering in Thailand with two different features compared to the variant that was launched in India two weeks ago. The new Realme C3 variant offers a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and triple rear cameras on the back. To recall, the Realme C3 launched in India offers dual rear cameras and lacks a fingerprint scanner, so users have to rely on the software-based Face Unlock feature. Rest of the specifications remain the same; The Realme C3 in Thailand features the same design, 5000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and a massive 6.52-inch screen on the front.

New Realme C3 Variant Offers Fingerprint Scanner and Triple Cameras

Realme Thailand just launched a new variant of the Realme C3 in two colour options- Frozen Blue and Blazing Red. Talking about the differences between the Indian variant and the Thailand variant, the latter offers a fingerprint scanner placed on the back. And there’s a triple rear camera setup as well. Rest of the specifications are on-par with the Indian variant.

The Realme C3 is a major upgrade over the Realme C2 in India and Thailand as well. The phone flaunts a 6.52-inch HD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and teardrop notch on top. Underneath, it has the powerful MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of onboard storage. The handset also has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB.

Cameras on the Realme C3 include a 12MP primary shooter and 2MP depth sensor on the Indian variant. The new variant also features a 2MP macro sensor as well. On the front, the Realme C3 has a 5MP selfie camera.

The Realme C3 is backed by a 5000mAh battery and it runs Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10. Connectivity options on the Realme C3 include Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a Micro USB port.

Realme C3 Price in Thailand Revealed

Realme has launched the variant in only one variant in Thailand and it’s priced at THB 3,999 (approx. Rs 9,200). The first sale of the device in the country is February 20. In India, the Realme C3 is available at a starting price of Rs 6,999. Realme did not reveal whether it is planning to bring the new variant of the Realme C3 to India. We might see the company launching it as Realme C3s or Realme C3 Pro very soon.