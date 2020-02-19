iQOO 3 4G Variant to Cost Around Rs 35,000 and Less Than Rs 45,000 for 5G Model: Report

iQOO 3 will be the company's first device to launch in India and the company seems to be preparing both 4G and 5G variants of the handset

By February 19th, 2020 AT 8:31 PM
    Highlights
    • The iQOO 3 is expected to come in both 4G and 5G variants
    • The 5G variant of the device is expected to retail for less than Rs 45,000
    • iQOO 3 will have the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC underneath

    iQOO 3, which is all set to go official in India on February 25, will be available in both 4G and 5G configurations, says a new report. iQOO 3 was supposed to be the first 5G phone in India, but Realme stole that tagline as it will be announcing the Realme X50 Pro 5G in India on February 24. A 91mobiles report says the iQOO 3’s 5G variant will be available for less than Rs 45,000, whereas the 4G variant to cost around Rs 35,000. The iQOO 3 will pack features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, liquid cooling technology, 12GB of RAM, 90Hz refresh rate and a beefy 4440mAh battery. The report also says the device will be available for purchase via both online and offline stores. iQOO has partnered with Flipkart to sell the device in the online marketplace.

    iqoo-3-prices-leaked-india

    iQOO 3 India Prices Tipped for Both 4G and 5G Variants

    iQOO 3 will be the company’s first device to launch in India and the company seems to be preparing both 4G and 5G variants of the handset. The iQOO 3’s 4G variant to retail around Rs 35,000, while the 5G variant will retail for less than Rs 45,000. It will be a reasonable price for a 2020 flagship smartphone; The 5G variant of the iQOO 3 may not see a lot of takers, but if the company gets the pricing right for the 4G variant, it will see a lot of takers since it will arrive ahead of flagship phones from OnePlus, Xiaomi and Asus. The iQOO 3 is also expected to be a gaming smartphone with liquid cooling technology and high refresh rate screen.

    iQOO 3: Confirmed Specifications and Features

    The iQOO 3 will be available for purchase via Flipkart in the online market. The e-commerce portal confirmed that the iQOO 3 would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The report also adds the iQOO 3 4G variant will have a 48MP primary sensor in the quad-camera setup, whereas the 5G model will have a 64MP shooter. The handset will also have a massive 4440mAh battery along with 50W fast charging support.

    The phone will offer 90Hz refresh rate screen along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Do make a note that these are not the official prices of the iQOO 3, so take this news with a pinch of salt. The Realme X5 Pro could also retail at a lower price, possibly less than Rs 35,000 mark. It is also expected to come in both 4G and 5G configurations since the 5G variant may not see a lot of takers.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    Krrish

    Not buying 5G variant for sure and if Around 35K for 4G variant I Think will stick with 855+ Phones which will be avay for bargain with exchange offers and Card discount for 25K or less

    Currently Realme X2 Pro is available 8GB 128GB variant for 25K on Flipkart

    Nikhil

    5G is still two years away from good coverage and even usable. Let’s see how 4G goes in two years of time.

    Realme X2 Pro and Asus ROG 2 are the best buy out there right now.

    Arena

    Feel like starting 4g model will be 29999 or 32999.

    5g will be 37,999. Bcz it is a new brand.

    Considering Realme X2 pro base model 27999-2k extra off+ bank offer now.

    Realme launch adds price advantage to new brand.

    Also it’s not at all good to Realme to launch as many phones in short time.

    Kiran Fernandes | Goa

    I’m checking flipkart right now and I can see the x2 pro being at Rs. 29,999.

    Screenshot_20200219-230149_Flipkart.png
