Realme X50 Pro 5G to Launch at MWC 2020: Snapdragon 865 and 12GB of RAM in Tow

Realme X50 Pro 5G will be the company’s first 5G smartphone to launch in global markets. The Realme X50 Pro 5G, as the name itself suggests, will be a beefed-up version of the Realme X50 5G which went official in China last month. The X50 offers specs like Snapdragon 765G SoC, 64MP quad-camera setup and a 4200mAh battery. However, the Realme X50 Pro 5G is confirmed to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and 5G modem, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. This information is officially confirmed by Realme’s President of Global Marketing Xu Qi Chase in a Weibo post. The X50 Pro will likely launch in a 4G variant as well since the company wants to launch it in countries like India where 5G is expected to go official in early 2021.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Key Specifications Officially Confirmed

Xu Qi Chase revealed that the company’s first presence at Mobile World Congress tech show would see the Realme X50 Pro 5G seeing the light of the day. Realme launched the Realme X50 5G last month in China, but it did not bring the same phone to other markets like Europe or the United Kingdom where 5G network is available. Maybe the company will bring both the X50 and X50 Pro 5G at the same time to global markets after the latter’s launch at MWC on February 24.

As for the confirmed specs, the Realme X50 Pro will have Snapdragon 865 SoC underneath, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It’s unknown right now whether the company will use LPDDR5 RAM like the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 series. The handset will run Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10 out of the box. Other details of the Realme X50 Pr 5G are unknown at the moment.

Nevertheless, we expect the phone to offer a 4200mAh battery with 50W fast charging support like the Realme X2 Pro. The phone could have the same 64MP quad-camera setup on the back with the primary sensor being Sony IMX686 this time around. To recall, the Realme X50 5G uses Samsung’s 64MP ISOCELL GW1 shooter on the rear side. The design of the handset could also be identical to the Realme X50 5G, but again, nothing is confirmed officially from Realme though.

Realme X2 Pro is the Best-Selling Device in Mid-Premium Segment

According to the latest IDC report, the Realme X2 Pro became India’s best-selling device in the mid-premium segment ($300-$500), beating the likes of Redmi K20 Pro, Asus 6Z and others. Priced at Rs 27,999, the X2 Pro offers some pretty decent specs like 90Hz screen, Snapdragon 855+ processor, 64MP quad-camera setup on the back and 50W fast charging. Also, it was the cheapest phone in India with a 90Hz refresh rate until the Poco X2 arrival last week. Nevertheless, it’s still the cheapest phone in the country with a high refresh rate AMOLED screen.