Jio 1.5GB 4G Data Plans Start at Rs 199 and Offer Up to 365 Days Validity

Highlights Reliance Jio has four prepaid plans offering 1.5GB daily data

The Mukesh Ambani-owned telco is providing up to 365 days validity with 1.5GB data per day

Reliance Jio is still offering its yearly plan at a reduced price of Rs 2,020

There’s no denying that Reliance Jio has dominated the Indian telecom market over the last three years with its affordable prepaid plans. Even after the latest tariff revision that happened in December 2019, Reliance Jio has the upper hand in the prepaid segment. For example, Jio is providing 1.5GB daily data with its prepaid plan of Rs 199, whereas incumbents like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are providing the same data benefit with Rs 249 prepaid recharge. Reliance Jio always used to say that Rs 399 prepaid plan is one of the favourite recharge in its prepaid tariff portfolio. Benefits offered by Rs 399 prepaid plan have been downgraded after the tariff revision and the plan is now on-par with those of other two telcos. Similar to the Rs 199 prepaid plan, the Rs 399 plan from Reliance Jio also comes with 1.5GB daily data benefit. Here are the four 1.5GB 4G daily data prepaid plans from Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio Rs 199 Prepaid Plan: Benefits Detailed

Reliance Jio’s 1.5GB daily data plans start at Rs 199. The plan offers a total of 42GB data benefit for 28 days, alongside other benefits like unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, 100 SMSes per day and non-Jio FUP minutes of 1,000.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 Prepaid Plan: Benefits Detailed

Moving on, Jio continues to provide the popular Rs 399 prepaid recharge and the benefits include 1.5GB data per day for 56 days, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, non-Jio minutes of 2,000 and 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 56 days, so a total of 84GB data will be provided to the users. Earlier, the same plan used to offer benefits for 84 days, but the validity has been reduced to 56 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 555 Prepaid Plan: Benefits Detailed

Reliance Jio introduced an All-in-One prepaid recharge of Rs 555 a few months ago. The same Rs 555 prepaid plan offers the same 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMSes per day, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling and 3,000 minutes of non-Jio calling for a period of 84 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,299 Prepaid Plan: Benefits Detailed

The last 1.5GB daily data plan in Reliance Jio’s portfolio is the annual recharge of Rs 2,299. Benefits of this plan include 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMSes per day, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling and 12,000 non-Jio minutes for 365 days. Do make a note that Reliance Jio is offering the Rs 2,299 prepaid plan at Rs 2,020 as part of its New Year offer introduced last month.

All the plans ship with access to Jio’s OTT apps like JioTV, JioCinema and so on.