Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro to Go Official on February 13: Specs and Everything We Know So Far

Highlights The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will likely sport a 120Hz refresh rate

The handset is also expected to ship with LPDDR5 RAM

Both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will have a 108MP primary camera

Xiaomi Mi 10 series will go official in China on February 13, the Chinese company has officially confirmed. Xiaomi will be hosting an online-only event on February 13 to launch the Mi 10 series. The company will launch two devices- the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro featuring 108MP primary camera on the back and LPDDR5 RAM. Notably, the Mi 10 series will not be the first devices to launch with Snapdragon 865 SoC as Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S20 series tomorrow. Xiaomi confirmed that the devices would be launched via an online-only event probably because of the Coronavirus. Right now, we don’t have any official info regarding the Mi 10 series launch in India, but they may arrive sometime in March or April 2020.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Series: What We Know So Far

As the name of both the smartphones itself suggest, they replace the company’s Mi 9 series. Specifications of both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are making rounds on the web for a while now. Starting with the Xiaomi Mi 10, the phone is said to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint scanner. Underneath, it will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Also, a leaked poster of the Xiaomi Mi 10 confirmed the device would have a 5G variant as well.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, on the other hand, will differ a lot compared to the Mi 10. The handset will have the same 6.5-inch AMOLED screen on the front, but it will have 120Hz refresh rate as opposed to 90Hz on the Mi 10. It will come with the same Snapdragon 865 SoC, but there will be a variant with a whopping 16GB of RAM. Also, Xiaomi confirmed the Mi 10 Pro would have LPDDR5 RAM and it will be the first device to sport it.

The Mi 10 Pro is expected to come with a 5250mAh battery along with 66W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro Camera Specs Detailed

Xiaomi is betting big on cameras of late. The company brought the world’s first 108MP Penta-camera phone in the form of Mi Note 10. Both the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will offer a 108MP primary rear camera. Alongside that, the phones will offer a telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom capability. Similar to other flagship phones, the Mi 10 devices will also have quad cameras on the back. The primary sensor will be a 108MP one, followed by a 48MP secondary telephoto sensor, 12MP ultrawide angle sensor and an 8MP depth sensor.

On the front, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will have a single camera placed inside the punch-hole cutout.