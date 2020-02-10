OnePlus 8 Pro Tipped to Launch in Late March With 50W Fast Charging

Highlights The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro could launch by March-end

The premium OnePlus 8 Pro will offer a 120Hz screen and 50W fast charging

The OnePlus 8 Lite might launch alongside the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 series is now rumoured to launch earlier than the usual OnePlus smartphone launch timeline. OnePlus always goes for the late Q2 launch every year, however, if a new tip from Ishan Agarwal is to be believed, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will arrive by late March or early April. This is in-line with what we have expected in the past. Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were recently spotted on Amazon Affiliate page hinting at an imminent launch. The Chinese smartphone company is also teasing the 120Hz refresh rate screen which the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro will pack. Another report suggests the OnePlus 8 Pro will have 50W wired fast charging support and it may be called WarpCharge 50. The current OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro use WarpCharge 30T technology.

OnePlus 8 Series Coming Earlier Than Expected

Ishan Agarwal, who has a great track record when it comes to OnePlus leaks, now shares the OnePlus 8 device will arrive much earlier than expected. In a tweet, the tipster claimed the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro would launch in late March or early April, and the OnePlus 8 Lite may arrive at the same time. The tipster is not sure about the OnePlus 8 Lite launch though. He also added that both the phones might be launched in a new Green colour.

Earlier, Steve H.McFly of OnLeaks claimed the OnePlus 8 series would go official between February and March. Replying to Ishan’s tweet, Steve said the launch has been pushed back due to Coronavirus. This is very much possible as the supply chain is said to be affected due to the Coronavirus outbreak in China. Notably, Xiaomi is also holding an online-only launch event for the Mi 10 series later this week.

OnePlus 8 Pro to Offer 50W Fast Charging

A separate leak from Rootmygalaxy suggests the OnePlus 8 Pro will offer 50W wired fast charging support, similar to the Realme X2 Pro. We are not sure whether the OnePlus 8 will also have 50W fast charging support. OnePlus may differentiate the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones heavily this year; The 8 Pro might have some exclusive features like 50W fast charging, 120Hz refresh rate screen, wired charging and some camera-centric features. The OnePlus 8 will likely be an iterative upgrade to the OnePlus 7T with the same 90Hz screen and triple camera setup.

It will be interesting to see how the early launch strategy goes for OnePlus. The OnePlus 8 Lite is rumoured to launch only in countries where 5G is available, so we should not expect the company to bring it to the Indian market.