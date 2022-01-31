Bharti Airtel Takes Up 25% Stake in Lavelle Networks, a SD-WAN Startup

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

More and more enterprises are moving to cloud-based applications for serving their customers in today’s world. This has resulted in a higher-demand for SD-WAN solutions as they have the agility to serve enterprise customers in a cloud-based hybrid IT environment.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telco in India has acquired a 25% stake in Lavelle Networks, a SD-WAN based startup.
  • More and more enterprises are moving to cloud-based applications for serving their customers in today’s world.
  • This acquisition from Bharti Airtel is a boost to the Airtel Business Network as a service (NaaS), a digital platform built to address the growing digital needs of enterprises in India.

Follow Us

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telco in India, has acquired a 25% stake in Lavelle Networks, an SD-WAN based startup. Lavelle Networks is a Bengaluru based company, and the agreement between both companies are subject to regulatory approvals. Lavelle Networks specialises in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solutions, and the home-grown company already serves a range of industry segments. Thousands of Indian enterprises have been connected by Lavelle Networks to the country’s largest e-commerce networks and financial institutions.

Move to Cloud by More Businesses Resulting in a Surge for SD-WAN Solutions

More and more enterprises are moving to cloud-based applications for serving their customers in today’s world. This has resulted in a higher demand for SD-WAN solutions as they have the agility to serve enterprise customers in a cloud-based hybrid IT environment.

Apalak Ghosh, Associate Director and Head of ICT, Frost & Sullivan South Asia, said SD-WAN is a very necessary arsenal for the enterprises if they want to transform and future proof their network infrastructure. Between 2022-2026, the market of SD-WAN is expected to grow at a CAGR of 55%. According to a survey conducted by Frost & Sullivan, about 62% of the enterprises in India plan to deploy SD-WAN across their organisation within the next one or two years.

This acquisition from Bharti Airtel is a boost to the Airtel Business Network as a service (NaaS), a digital platform built to address the growing digital needs of enterprises in India. Airtel Business will also offer software-defined (SD) services as a part of its NaaS, and thus this strategic investment into Lavelle Networks is going to pay off in the medium-to-long run. It will further mean that Airtel Business will be bringing in ‘Made in India’ products and services for its enterprise customers.

Airtel Business already serves over a million businesses in the country with varying needs of digital and IT products and services.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

Bharti Airtel Takes Up 25% Stake in Lavelle Networks, a SD-WAN Startup

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments