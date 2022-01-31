BSNL Broadband Plan That Offers Premium OTT Benefits Under Rs 800

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers multiple premium over-the-top (OTT) benefits to customers with a broadband plan that costs less than Rs 800. If you go with the broadband plans of Jio, Airtel, Excitel, or any other major broadband player, you won’t get such a plan from them. To top it, the state-run telco also offers up to 1TB of data at a sufficiently high speed with this broadband plan. The plan that we are talking about is “SuperStar Premium-1”, and it costs Rs 749 per month.

BSNL Broadband Plan Under Rs 800 That Offers Premium OTT Benefits

BSNL offers a Rs 749 broadband plan to customers which comes with the OTT benefits of SonyLIV Premium, ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, and YuppTV-Live. With this plan, users get 1TB of data per month post which the speed drops to 5 Mbps. There’s also a free fixed-line voice calling connection offered by the company.

There’s no other broadband player in the market that is offering its 100 Mbps broadband plan with 1TB of data and multiple OTT benefits at this price. Note that the price mentioned here doesn’t include GST. Thus an additional charge of tax which is 18% of the plan’s amount, will be taken from the user. It will make the total cost of the plan Rs 883.82.

It is an excellent broadband plan for users looking for an affordable high-speed option that also bundles with OTT benefits. While the other internet service providers (ISPs) don’t offer OTT benefits with their plans for this price, they do offer more data on an average of up to 3.3TB with their plan. But for most consumers, 1TB of internet data per month is sufficient. Many would rather go for the additional OTT benefits instead of more data with their broadband plan. There are more broadband plans on offer from BSNL, which you can check out by going to the state-run telco’s website or by reaching the nearest retailer or office of the company.