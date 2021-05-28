Vodafone Idea or Reliance Jio, Which Operator’s Rs 555 Plan is Worth It?

Vodafone Idea (Vi) undeniably offers better-prepaid plans than other operators because of the extra offers such as the ‘Binge all Night’ and ‘Weekend Data Rollover’. However, there’s one plan from Reliance Jio that might be better than the prepaid offering of Vi.

The plan that we are talking about is the Rs 555 prepaid plan. Both the companies offer this plan with almost the same benefits, but there are small things that make the whole difference between the two plans. If you are wondering about which prepaid plan you should go with, here’s what you should know.

Vodafone Idea Rs 555 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 555 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea (Vi) comes with 1.5GB daily data for 77 days. Users also get truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day benefit. There is one over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Vi Movies & TV that comes along with the plan.

Users also get the ‘Binge all Night’ and ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer clubbed with the plan. This is all there is to the Rs 555 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea. Let’s take a look at the plan from Reliance Jio now.

Reliance Jio Rs 555 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 555 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio also offers 1.5GB of daily data to the users. However, Jio offers it for a longer validity of 84 days. The other benefits of the plan include unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There are other benefits included with the plan, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioNews, and JioCloud. This is all that the user gets with the Rs 555 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio.

So which plan is better?

Verdict

There are very small differences between the plans. But these differences make the whole case for why a user should or should not purchase them. If you are someone who wants a plan with longer validity, the plan from Reliance Jio makes more sense. However, if you want more data with your plan, Vi’s offering is a better option.

For those of you who don’t understand how Vi’s plan comes with more data than the plan from Reliance Jio, you need to understand the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ and ‘Binge all Night’ offer.

The Weekend Data Rollover offer from the company allows users to consume all the leftover fair-usage-policy (FUP) data from the weekdays on the weekends. Further, the ‘Binge all Night’ offer from the company enables a user to stream, download, basically use as much data as he/she wants between 12 AM and 6 AM every day without affecting the FUP data for the day. So the ‘Binge all Night’ offer from the company is basically free data offered to the users without any FUP limit between a specific time zone.

In terms of coverage, as per Opensignal, Jio’s network is better, and in terms of speed, as per Ookla, Vodafone Idea’s network has been better than all the other operators. This is also something that you should keep in mind before you choose a prepaid plan.