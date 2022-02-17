Airtel and Vi Prepaid Plans for Budget Consumers in February 2022

Telecom operators offer a variety of prepaid plans for their subscribers from affordable options to expensive plans with greater benefits. However, a majority of the population in India relies on budget prepaid offerings for calling and data. Airtel and Vodafone Idea provide quite similar prepaid plans when it comes to pricing as well as benefits. Mentioned below are some of the affordable prepaid plans under Rs 300 offered by Airtel and Vi for budget consumers as of February 2022.

Airtel

The cheapest prepaid plan offered by Airtel comes at a price tag of Rs 155 and offers 1GB of data along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day for a validity period of 24 days. The telco also offers a Rs 179 plan that provides 2GB of data with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day for 28 days. However, the cheapest daily data plan from Airtel costs Rs 209 and offers 1GB/day with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day for 21 days.

Airtel also offers prepaid plans with a price tag of Rs 239 and Rs 265 that offer 1GB/day for a validity period of 24 days and 28 days respectively. Lastly, the company offers a pack just under Rs 300 that provides 1.5GB of data per day at a price tag of Rs 299 for a validity period of 28 days. These plans also offer truly unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS/day. Moreover, all the mentioned plans from Airtel come with a free trial to the mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video and access to Wynk Music.

Vodafone Idea or Vi

The cheapest prepaid plan from Vi costs Rs 129 and is more of a voice-oriented pack as it offers only 200MB of data with unlimited voice calls with no SMS benefits for 18 days. Vi also offers two prepaid plans costing Rs 149 and Rs 155 that offer 1GB data for a validity period of 21 and 24 days respectively. The telco also offers a Rs 179 plan that provides 2GB of data with unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS for 28 days.

Vi offers a few 1GB/day data packs in the affordable segment as well. The telco offers plans at a price tag of Rs 199, Rs 219, Rs 239 and Rs 269 that offer 1GB data per day for validity periods of 18, 21, 24 and 28 days. These plans come with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Further, Vi also offers two 1.5GB/day plans under Rs 300. The telco provides Rs 249 and Rs 299 plans that offer 1.5GB data per day for validity periods of 21 and 28 days respectively along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day.