Motorola One Fusion+ Price Increased by Rs 500 in India, Now Available at Rs 17,499

Motorola One Fusion+ was launched with a price of Rs 16,999 in the Indian market. However, the company has increased the price of the device by Rs 500. Now the Motorola One Fusion+ is available for Rs 17,499 in India. The Motorola One Fusion+ was launched last month to compete with the likes of Poco X2 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones under Rs 20,000. The One Fusion+ received decent response from the consumers thanks to its affordable price tag and impressive specifications such as Snapdragon 730G SoC, 5000mAh battery and 64MP quad-camera setup.

Motorola One Fusion+: Features and Specifications

The Motorola One Fusion+ features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset along with 6GB RAM. Not only this, but the smartphone also features Adreno 618 GPU and 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB using a dedicated MicroSD card.

Coming to the camera specifications, Motorola One Fusion+ features a quad-rear camera setup which houses 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 5MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor camera. Towards the front, the device features a 16MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 lens. To power the device, Motorola has equipped massive 5,000 mAh battery that also comes with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options of the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C and Bluetooth 5.0. Lastly, the device has dual-Sim (nano) slots and run on Android 10.

Motorola One Fusion+: Price and Availability

The Motorola One Fusion+ was launched with a price tag of Rs 16,999 for the single 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. However, the company has announced a price hike of Rs 500 back on Tuesdayand now the smartphone is available for Rs 17,499. As of shipping, the Motorola One Fusion+ is not available for purchase currently. The next sale of the device is scheduled for July 13, 2020. The smartphone is available in two colour options which are the Moonlight White and Twilight Blue.