Trai Gives Telcos Extra 30 Days for Updating Tariff Communication Structure



Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has given telecom companies another 30 days for complying with its latest order of tariff communication structure. According to the order, the tariff structure needs to be updated in the websites’ of the operators’ in addition to apps and customer care centres as well. Retail outlets will also need to comply with the order. As per an ET Telecom report, basically, at every point of sale, the operators need to communicate the latest tariff structure with the users. More on the story ahead.

Trai Extends Deadline for the Telcos by 30 Days to Update Tariff Structure

As per Trai’s order, telcos need to ensure that combo vouchers, special tariff vouchers (STVs), and add-on packs must include all the details of the rates that are applicable on telecom products such as SMS, data, and voice calling/units. For all the non-telecom products when offered in bundles must also reflect the usage allowances and the further charges which are applicable on more than entitled usage of the services.

The regulatory body provided the extension of the deadline upon request from the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) which represents Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi). COAI said that the operators need more time since the changes will have to be made on the websites and apps, which require IT and design support.

To COAI’s request, Trai has extended the deadline for complying with the latest tariff communication structure for the telcos to November 2, 2020. The newest tariff order from Trai will ensure that the users don’t pick a plan and feel cheated later on.

Upon several complaints by the users, last November, Trai had started a review on the current system of publishing tariff orders by the operators. Thus the regulatory body has introduced changes to the system following which tariffs will become more transparent for the users. This will allow the users to make informed choices and pick the best prepaid or postpaid plan for themselves. Trai has asked the operators to submit a compliance report within 15 days.