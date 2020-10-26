Broadband Plans Which Come for Less Yet Provide More, Compared



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched new broadband offerings following the revamp of plans from JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber. The state-run telco is availing users with broadband plans of the same structure as provided by JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber. So now, BSNL, JioFiber, and Airtel Xstream Fiber all compete in the range of low-cost broadband plans. It will be interesting to see what each of these operators have to offer with their cheapest broadband plans. Let’s find out.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 499 Plan

Post the revamp of plans; the Rs 799 plan is no longer the cheapest broadband offering from Airtel Xstream Fiber. It is the Rs 499 plan now. The internet service provider (ISP) offers users 40 Mbps speed in addition to unlimited data with this plan. Unlimited data for Xstream Fiber users means 3.3TB (3,333GB) data, and there is unlimited voice calling included as well. Users also get Airtel Thanks benefits along with several different OTT benefits such as Airtel Xstream Premium, Voot Basic, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo Me, Hoichoi, and Ultra.

JioFiber Rs 399 Plan

JioFiber also revamped its plans a few weeks back, and its cheapest broadband plan comes for Rs 399. It ships with 30 Mbps speed and 3.3TB (3,300)GB (unlimited data). Users also get unlimited voice calling with this plan. But the strange thing is there are no OTT benefits included with this plan at all.

BSNL Rs 449 Plan

BSNL started offering the Rs 449 plan from October 1, 2020, and currently, it stands as the cheapest broadband plan offered by the state-run telco. It offers users 30 Mbps speed with 3.3TB (3,300GB) data along with unlimited calling to any network within India. Post consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, speed gets reduced to 2 Mbps.

BSNL has highlighted that it will discontinue the broadband plan from December 29. So users who want to benefit from it can subscribe to the plan right now. There is no long-term availability of this plan.

Which Plan is Better?

It is a no brainer that the cheapest broadband plan offered by Airtel Xstream Fiber is the winner here. There are multiple OTT benefits along with unlimited calling and 33GB more monthly data than what both JioFiber’s and BSNL’s cheapest broadband offers. There seems to be no difference between the cheapest plans offered by JioFiber and BSNL except for the price where BSNL is a bit on the expensive end. Airtel Xstream Fiber’s cheapest plan is Rs 100 than the JioFiber’s plan and Rs 50 more than the BSNL’s plan, but it is worth it.