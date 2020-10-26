Airtel IQ Leads the Telco Into $1 Billion Indian Cloud Communications Market



Bharti Airtel has just announced its cloud services ‘Airtel IQ’. The service aims to help businesses drive deeper engagement with their customers using a secure and timely connection. Right from ordering a food item to checking its status, everything will be securely and seamlessly done with the help of ‘Airtel IQ’. Communication is encrypted for security and every mobile number or telephone number is masked. Now, after the introduction of Airtel IQ, there is no more need for businesses to use multiple communication platforms for different channels. More details ahead.

Bharti Airtel Launches Airtel IQ, a Could Communication Service

Airtel IQ is a cloud-based omnichannel communications platform which will make the interaction between brands and customers seamless. Airtel IQ is secure, robust, intuitive, and cost-efficient. There was no external help taken by Airtel to develop this cloud-based platform. It was all done by the Airtel’s in-house engineering team.

This cloud-based service will help business such as JustDial, Swiggy, Havells, Urban Company, Rapido, and Dr. Lal Path Labs during its beta-phase.

COO of Swiggy, Vivek Sundar said, “Seamless and secure communication between our customers, delivery partners and partner restaurants is key to our service enablement. With Airtel IQ, we have been able to deliver seamless and highly intuitive communication between all parties across our platform in privacy contained and simplified fashion.”

Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer of Bharti Airtel said that the telco is always looking to solve the problems of the users. Airtel IQ is one of the first game-changer products that Bharti Airtel is launching which will make online shopping and communication between the brands and customers more secure and simpler.

As of now, the Indian cloud communications market is estimated to be worth $1 Billion which is growing at a rate of 20% per annum. Since Bharti Airtel already serves several large and small enterprises in India, it is uniquely positioned to emerge as the biggest market player in providing cloud-based services in the country.