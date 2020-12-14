Airtel Digital TV Secondary Connection Users Can Avail 200 FTA Channels for Rs 52 NCF

DTH operator, Airtel Digital TV, currently stands on the third place in terms of subscriber base. The DTH arm of Bharti Airtel has been adding new subscribers every month, and it is reporting around one lakh new users every quarter. Airtel Digital TV is amongst the first DTH operators to implement the recent changes coming directly from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). The Trai has changed the landscape of the DTH market with the National Tariff Order (NTO) 1.0 & 2.0 in recent years. As part of the NTO 2.0 that became effective earlier this year, the Trai has revised the Network Capacity Fee (NCF) for both primary and secondary connections. Continue reading to know the full NCF charged by Airtel Digital TV for secondary connections.

Airtel Digital TV NCF for Secondary Connections Detailed

As everyone might be aware of by now, the Network Capacity Fee is common across all the DTH operators and it is implemented by the Trai. Still, for those who are unaware of the NCF charges, Airtel Digital TV primary connection users can avail 200 SD FTA channels for Rs 153.4 (including taxes) and 200 SD FTA channels for Rs 188.80. The DTH operator allows all the customers to choose the FTA channel pack via its mobile app or website’ self-care portal.

Now, coming to the NCF charges for secondary connections, the company will charge Rs 52 (Rs 61.36 including taxes) for the first 200 SD channels and Rs 64 (Rs 75.52 including taxes) for 200 SD channels.

Airtel Digital TV existing users can contact the customer support or log into the self-care portal on the web to request a secondary connection. Customers availing a secondary connection will also be required to purchase a new Set-Top Box, but the price of the STB will be slightly lower compared to the standard HD STB price of Rs 1,300.

In other news, Airtel DTH is also offering a 10% discount on new connections, similar to Tata Sky. Customers purchasing a new Airtel Digital TV connection can apply the code ‘ADTV10’ to avail 10% discount of up to Rs 300. Airtel Digital TV HD Set-Top Box is currently available for purchase at Rs 1,300, and the basic regional channel packs start at around 100. On top of every channel pack, users will be charged Rs 153 as NCF which is again something introduced by the Trai last year.