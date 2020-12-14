Vodafone Idea Brings Back Rs 65 Prepaid Recharge With Rs 52 Talk Time

Vodafone Idea has now brought back the Rs 65 prepaid recharge pack under the ‘combo’ plan section. To recall, Vi used to offer Rs 65 Active Recharge pack in the past, but it was removed as part of the tariff hike that happened in December 2019. So it is safe to say the company has brought back the Rs 65 recharge exactly after one year of removing it. That said, the benefits offered by the reintroduced Rs 65 combo plan are different when compared to the old Rs 65 Active plan. Vi is now offering Rs 52 of talk time benefit and 100MB of data. Most importantly, the plan comes with 28 days of service validity. Another thing worth noting is the plan is available only in select circles at the moment, but we are expecting it to reach all the 22 telecom circles very soon.

Vodafone Idea Rs 65 Combo Plan: What It Offers?

The Rs 65 Combo plan joins the list of existing Combo plans such as Rs 39, Rs 49, Rs 79 and Rs 95. Benefits of the new combo plan include Rs 52 limited validity talk time, 100MB of 2G/3G/4G data and all the voice calls will be charged at one paise per second. Lastly, it comes with 28 days of service validity which will be the key factor for choosing this plan. If you are someone looking for an almost full talk time plan with a decent rate cutter, you should not look past the new Rs 65 Combo plan.

Aforesaid, the Rs 65 Vi Combo plan is not applicable in all the circles. Instead, it is available only in select circles like Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Maharashtra & Goa, Mumbai and so on. Maybe, Vodafone Idea might launch this new plan in other circles depending on the response it receives in the launched areas.

Vi Combo Plans Offer Up to 56 Days Validity

With the new addition, Vi now has five Combo plans on offer for prepaid customers. The Rs 39 pack comes with Rs 30 talk time, 100MB data and 14 days validity. Following the Rs 39 plan is the Rs 49 Combo pack which is probably the best option for several customers as it provides Rs 38 talk time, 150MB of data and 28 days of validity.

The Rs 95 Combo plan comes with 56 days of validity, Rs 74 talk time and 200MB of data. Vi is also running a limited period offer as part of which customers can avail double data by recharging the Combo plans on Vi’s mobile app or website.