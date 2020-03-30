Vodafone Rs 95 All Rounder Prepaid Plan Introduced With 56 Days Validity and Rs 74 Talk Time

Highlights The Rs 95 All Rounder plan from Vodafone is valid only in select circles

Vodafone is providing 56 days of service validity with the Rs 95 plan

The telco used to offer Rs 95 pack before the tariff revision in December 2019

Vodafone has introduced the Rs 95 All Rounder plan in select circles with talk time, data and rate cutter benefits for two months. All Rounder plans from Vodafone are the Minimum Recharge packs which customers can avail to extend service validity of the account. For example, the basic Rs 49 All Rounder plan extends a Vodafone user’s account validity by 28 days. The newly launched Rs 95 All Rounder plan joins other existing ones like Rs 39, Rs 49 and Rs 79. However, the Rs 95 pack is available only in select circles at the moment. The best part about this new plan is validity; Yes, users get benefits for 56 days and the service validity offered by the plan is also the same. So it is a really good choice for users who want to keep their prepaid number active without going for an unlimited combo plan. Continue reading to know more about the Vodafone Rs 95 All Rounder plan in detail.

Vodafone Rs 95 All Rounder Pack: Benefits and Availability

Similar to other All Rounder plans from Vodafone, the Rs 95 pack also offers three benefits- data, talk time and voice calling rate cutter. Users get Rs 74 talk time benefits and all the local/national calls will be charged at 2.5 paise per second. The prepaid plan also ships with 200MB of data. Lastly, the validity of the plan is 56 days from the date of recharge.

To recall, Vodafone used to offer Rs 95 All Rounder plan before the tariff revision in December 2019. Back then, the plan offered full talk time benefit of Rs 95, local & national call charges at one paise per second and 500MB of data for 28 days.

As for the differences, the validity of the Rs 95 All Rounder plan has been increased now, however, the company has reduced the data benefit by more than half.

Coming to the availability of the relaunched Rs 95 All Rounder plan, Vodafone customers in Bihar, Chennai, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai and Tamil Nadu circles can avail the plan. Notably, the plan is also available to Idea customers in the said circles.

Vodafone All Rounder Plans: What’s the Purpose?

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea introduced a ‘Minimum Recharge’ scheme back in 2018 to increase the ARPU. As part of this, they launched minimum recharge plans (All Rounder plans in the case of Vodafone Idea). The USP of these plans is to offer service validity on a budget. As of this writing, Vodafone has four All Rounder plans priced at Rs 39, Rs 49, Rs 79 and the newly launched Rs 95.

While the Rs 39 and Rs 79 plans are available only in select circles, the Rs 49 and Rs 79 packs can be availed by every Vodafone prepaid subscribers. The Rs 79 All Rounder plan offers a user Rs 64 limited validity talk time, 200MB of data and the voice calls will be charged at one paise per second. The validity of the Rs 79 plan is 28 days. Similarly, the Rs 49 pack offers a user 100MB of data, Rs 38 talk time and 28 days validity.

Vodafone’s unlimited combo plans start at Rs 129 for all prepaid subscribers, so the All Rounder recharges come in handy for those who don’t want to shell out more than Rs 100 every month. The Rs 95 All Rounder pack is a really good option for such users as it comes with 56 days of validity.