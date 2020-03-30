Hi-Res OnePlus 8 Renders Leaked Online Reveal Fancy Interstellar Glow Colour Option

Highlights The OnePlus 8 will arrive in three colour options

OnePlus did not reveal the exact launch date of the smartphones

The Chinese company will also launch OnePlus 8 Pro alongside the OnePlus 8

Last week, detailed specifications of both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were leaked online. And now, we have the first hi-resolution renders of the OnePlus 8, courtesy of tipster Roland Quandt. OnePlus has been using the notch design on its flagship killer device for two generations now, however, the OnePlus 8 ditches the same. These renders reveal the OnePlus 8 will arrive in three colour options including a fancy Interstellar Glow model. The OnePlus 8 will have a single punch-hole cutout on the front, triple camera setup on the back, USB Type-C port & SIM card tray on the bottom. Besides the Interstellar Glow colour option, the handset is also said to arrive in Glacial Green and Onyx Black colour options. Also, the tipster reveals the OnePlus 8 series will be launched within two weeks. Various reports on the web in the past highlighted that the OnePlus 8 series could arrive by March-end or mid-April.

OnePlus 8 Official Renders Leaked Online: What They Suggest

The OnePlus 8 could soon be revealed via an online-only event as the world is fighting Coronavirus. The OnePlus 8 will be a major step-up from the OnePlus 7T in terms of design. Gone are the teardrop notch and circular camera system as the OnePlus 8 will have a punch-hole on the top left centre of the screen and OnePlus 7 Pro-style camera module design. Besides, the OnePlus 8 also seems to feature dual-curved display like the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro.

The power button and alert slider switch are present on the right, while the left houses volume rockers. On the bottom, the phone has a USB Type-C port, single speaker grille and SIM card tray.

Lastly, the OnePlus 8 will arrive in three colour options-Interstellar Glow, Glacial Green and Onyx Black. After several years, OnePlus is launching a standard Black colour option and it looks decent on renders. The Interstellar Glow variant has taken some colour hue from the Thunder Purple colour variant of the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 8: Specifications We Know So Far

While the OnePlus 8 seems to be a major upgrade to the OnePlus 7T on the design front, it may not be the same when it comes hardware. The phone is rumoured to sport a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The handset will have Snapdragon 865 chipset underneath along with 5G support. Earlier reports revealed the OnePlus 8 would also arrive with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Cameras on the OnePlus 8 will include a 48MP primary shooter, 16MP secondary one and a 2MP third sensor. OnePlus is said to be packing a 4300mAh battery and it will have the same WarpCharge 30T technology from the OnePlus 7T.