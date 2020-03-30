Highlights Reliance Jio now lets customers to recharge their prepaid numbers across ATMs of nine banks.

The combined ATM footprint of the nine banks in India is over 90,000

State Bank of India has over 50,000 ATMs across India

Reliance Jio on Sunday announced that its customers can recharge their prepaid mobile numbers at an ATM of several participating banks. The company announced the new recharge facility through a tweet, providing an additional way for its customers to stay connected during the COVID-19 lockdown. The facility to recharge a prepaid number is said to be available in nine participating banks across India. Jio said that the customers need to select the recharge option under the ATM menu and follow the on-screen instructions and that Reliance Jio would send a message upon successful transaction.

Recharging an Jio Number: Nine Participating Banks Have Enabled the Facility

The nine banks that enabled the facility to recharge Jio numbers include State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Citi Bank, DCB Bank, AUF Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

Reliance Jio said that the customers need to select the recharge option in the menu and enter the mobile followed by their ATM Pin Code. Further, the customer needs to specify the recharge amount and upon confirmation, the corresponding amount would be deducted from their bank account.

It remains to be seen if the facility would be made available to other bank ATMS in the coming days. However, the market data suggests that the combined number of ATMs across the nine banks is over 90,000 and thus offering customers several points for them to recharge their mobile number. State Bank of India offers the largest ATM networks in India and has over 50,000 ATMs across the country while ICICI Bank has over 15,589 ATMs. Similarly, HDFC Bank has over 14, 533 ATMS and Axis Bank has over 11,800 ATMs.

Reliance Jio Pushing the Digital Life

The company has been pushed several initiatives as part of its support to Indian government’s fight against Coronavirus and have urged its customers to stay home during the lockdown. Some of its initiatives include coronavirus screener tool, double data across its 4G data add-on vouchers and basic broadband connectivity through its JioFiber without any service charge.

With the current 21-day lockdown in India, some of the customers will find the newly introduced ATM recharge facility very helpful as retailers or any offline recharge outlets have been ordered to shutdown. Such users can head over the nearest supported ATM to perform a recharge.