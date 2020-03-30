Xiaomi Redmi 9 to Feature Quad-Camera Setup and Helio G80 SoC

Highlights The Xiaomi Redmi 9 is rumoured to arrive with Helio G80 chipset

We saw the same chipset powering the Realme 6i

The Redmi 8 arrived with dual rear cameras and 5000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 9 was rumoured to make its debut this month, however, the company might have cancelled the plans due to Coronavirus outbreak. In the past, we heard rumours hinting the Redmi 9 to have MediaTek Helio G70 chipset underneath. But, another tipster now says the Xiaomi Redmi 9 would come with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and the phone will also have quad-camera setup on the rear side. Tipster Sudhanshu has posted a live image of the upcoming Redmi 9 which confirms the presence of four cameras on the back. Furthermore, the rear design of the Redmi 9 is similar to the Poco X2 or Redmi K30 4G. The Redmi 9 will also have a fingerprint scanner on the rear side.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 to Feature Quad Cameras on the Rear

The Redmi 9 will arrive as a successor to the Redmi 8 which featured dual camera setup on the back. The leaked image of the Redmi 9 reveals quad-camera setup on the back. And the sensors include 13MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The tipster also says the handset will arrive in Purple and Green colour options.

Similar to the Redmi 8, the Redmi 9 will also have a fingerprint scanner on the back. In addition, the leaked image also reveals the Redmi 9 will feature a polycarbonate body and probably Aura Grip design similar to the Redmi 8A smartphone.

Lastly, the Redmi 9 is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The Realme 6i which was launched recently in Myanmar arrived with Helio G80 chipset and the same chipset will be used on the Redmi 9 as well. The Realme Narzo 10 which was expected to be a rebranded version of Redmi 6i for India also said to feature MediaTek Helio G80 chipset.

Redmi 9 Likely to Feature 22.5W Fast Charging

We are expecting the Redmi 9 to also feature 5000mAh battery and USB Type-C port. In addition to the available information, the Redmi 9 with model number M2003J15SC received Chinese 3C certification. The M2003J15SC smartphone was certified with 22.5W fast charging. This could mean the Redmi 9 will have 22.5W fast charging. Since the Redmi 8 arrived with a 5000mAh battery, we are expecting the Redmi 9 to retain the same. But again, nothing is confirmed officially so take this news with a pinch of salt.