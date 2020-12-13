BSNL Best Top-Up Vouchers Which Offer Full Talktime

BSNL is providing users with multiple vouchers that come with the added offer of full talktime value

By December 13th, 2020 AT 8:00 PM
  • BSNL
  • Technology News
  • Voice & Data
    • 1 Comment

    bsnl-best-top-up-vouchers-full-talktime

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the oldest telecom operator in the Indian market offers users a variety of top-up vouchers to recharge with. The state-run telco offers top-up vouchers worth up to Rs 5,500 with full talktime. BSNL is offering multiple vouchers with the same offer of full talktime, and that is why today, we are going to list all the BSNL best top-up vouchers which offer full talktime to the users. Make sure you read till the end to know which these vouchers are.

    BSNL Best Top Up Vouchers With Full Talktime Benefit

    The cheapest and one of the best BSNL top-up vouchers which come with the offer of full talktime is of Rs 100. This voucher is providing the offer until March 31, 2021, after which it will offer the talktime value of Rs 81.75. But the offer is provided to only those users who recharge on Sundays.

    The next best BSNL top up voucher which comes with the offer of full talktime is of Rs 550. This voucher started providing this offer from December 1, 2020, and there is no end date for the offer mentioned in the website of the telco.

    Coming to the next voucher, it costs Rs 1,100 and offers users full talktime on their recharge. This voucher also started providing this offer post-December 1, 2020 and just like the previous voucher; there is no expiry date for the offer mentioned in the website.

    In case the user wants to go for a higher denomination voucher which offers full talktime, there is the Rs 2,000 voucher which can be considered. It is also one of the best, and there is no expiry date for the offer mentioned on the website so the user can recharge with this voucher anytime he/she wish to.

    There are multiple more expensive vouchers from BSNL which offer full talktime. What’s worth noting here is that apart from the Rs 2,010 voucher, every BSNL top up voucher which costs Rs 2,000 or more comes with the offer of full talktime.

    The most expensive voucher, as mentioned above, is of Rs 5,500. It has also started offering full talktime to the users from December 1, 2020, and there is no expiry date for the offer mentioned on the website.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Best Top-Up Vouchers Which Offer Full Talktime

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the oldest telecom operator in the Indian market offers users a variety of top-up vouchers...

    module-4-img

    Is 5G Going to Replace Broadband Internet? Let’s Talk

    5G is going to be all over the world, including India very soon. It is the next generation of technology...

    module-4-img

    ACT Fibernet 125 Mbps Broadband Plan Comes at an Effective Price of Rs 896 per Month

    With the launch of aggressive broadband plans from Reliance Jio under the JioFiber brand, ACT Fibernet is left with no...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Indian Telecom Operators Moved Much Faster to Mitigate Their Exposure to Huawei

    module-4-img

    Vivo Y12s Receives BIS Certification, Expected to Come With MediaTek Helio P35

    module-4-img

    Tariff Hike to help Telcos Get About 20% Higher APRU: ICICI Securities

    module-4-img

    Postpaid Plans Under Rs 500 You Can Get in India