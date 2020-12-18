BSNL VoLTE Support Extended for Asus ROG Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone 2 has received the support for BSNL VoLTE in its latest OTA update delivering Android Security Patch of December 2020

    The Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) Phone 2 has recently received a new OTA update which comes with the latest Android Security Patch, some other improvements and bug fixes as well. One of the features rolled out with the update that a lot of BSNL lovers living in India will appreciate is the extended support of BSNL VoLTE in the ROG Phone 2. In the changelog of the update, it is clearly mentioned that the ROG Phone 2 will now be able to support BSNL VoLTE. More details on the story ahead.

    Asus ROG Phone 2 to Support BSNL VoLTE, More Updates Received by the Device

    The version of the OTA update shared in the community of Asus is ‘17.0240.2012.65’. It started rolling out just a day before on December 17, 2020. The update brings 8 major features to the device.

    According to the changelog, firstly, the Android Security Patch of December 2020 has been provided to the device. Then support for Kunai 3 Gamepad Controller has been added with the update. Auto activation of lock touch function in Game Genie has been added which will activate the lock touch function after a few minutes when idle in-game.

    As mentioned above, support for BSNL VoLTE has been added along with support for T-Mobile (US telecom operator) VoLTE. Further, the device will now be able to support PUBG Mobile gameplay in 90 FPS.

    Some users reported an issue about WhatsApp crashing while on WhatsApp Call, that has been fixed now. Lastly, the issue of notifications not popping up when using Microsoft Teams has been resolved.

    The company has said that it is a staged rollout of the update thus some users will have to wait longer to receive it. But they can also check for it manually by going to the System Updates section under the System option in the Settings menu.

    Asus ROG Phone 2 Specifications and Price

    Asus ROG Phone 2 launched last year in September in India. It was launched with a 6.59-inch display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It ships with a 30W fast charger and a massive 6,000mAh battery.

    There is a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP secondary sensor. There is a 24MP sensor at the front for video calls and selfies.

    The device launched in two different variants with 8GB+128GB and 12GB+512GB. The 8GB+128GB is priced Rs 39,999 and the 12GB+512GB is priced Rs 62,999.

