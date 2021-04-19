Samsung Announces Pick Up and Drop Service of Smartphones for Rs 99

Samsung has just announced its ‘Pick up’ and ‘drop’ service for the users living in 46 cities of India. This initiative from the company will save the customers from the need of stepping out of their homes for getting their device serviced.

Because of the pandemic, people want to stay inside their homes and only go out for purchasing essentials. The Samsung ‘Pick up’, and ‘drop’ service aims to help users do just that. Users can not only give their smartphones but also tablets for servicing. The service doesn’t cover any other Samsung products such as Smart TVs, refrigerators, or more.

Samsung Pick Up and Drop Service Cost, Cities, and Other Details

Users will be able to opt for both ‘pick up and drop’ and ‘drop only’ service from the company. The ‘pick up and drop’ service will cost users Rs 199, and the ‘drop only’ service will cost Rs 99 only. This will allow users to give their devices for servicing from the convenience of their home.

Samsung users owning either the Galaxy A, Galaxy S, Galaxy M, Galaxy F, Galaxy Note, and Galaxy Fold smartphones or tablets can opt for the new service from the company. As mentioned above, the service is live for users in 46 cities of India.

The names of the 46 cities are – Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Agra, Lucknow, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Durgapur, Ranchi, Varanasi, Dehradun, Thane, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Surat, Vadodara, Bhopal, Indore, Raipur, Rajkot, Madurai, Kochi, Calicut, Tirupati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Jabalpur, and Coimbatore.

Users living in the non-containment zones of the above mentioned 46 cities can avail the pick up and drop service from Samsung. For booking a service online, Samsung users can choose to get in touch with the customer support team of the company or go to its official website.

For making the payment for the pick up and drop service, Samsung users can choose to pay via several digital channels.