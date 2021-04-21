Samsung Bixby 3.0 Will Enable Indians to Engage With Home Culture

Samsung has launched its Bixby 3.0 voice assistant in India today with multiple India-specific features along with English (India) language capability. Long story short, now Bixby will be able to understand the Indian names, places, contents, recipes, relationships, and more among others. The new voice assistant feature with English (India) capabilities will be available on Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A72. The company claims that it will soon expand the service to more devices. The users who are already using Bixby on their respective smartphones will soon receive a notification to update the app.

According to the official blog post, the newly launched Bixby 3.0 will allow users to check the weather for the day, start their daily yoga timer, call friends and family even with Hindi names saved in English like “bhaiya and Maa”. The virtual assistant will also help you in searching the recipes for Indian dishes like Chicken Tikka Masala and Kadai Paneer. If you have an eligible device then you can choose the English (India) option from the settings to take advantage of newly introduced India-centric features.

Here’s how to switch to Bixby Indian English on your Samsung mobile device and enjoy the upgraded version of Bixby Made for India.

If you are using Bixby for the first time then choose English (India) when signing in to Bixby.

If you are already using the virtual assistant then you can click the banner on the app and choose English (India).

Most of the tasks can be achieved by just asking Bixby. But to use numbers with relationships, users have to make some changes with the contacts first. Users have to click on the display picture of the contact and choose the relationship and save the number. Or you can also ask Bixby to set a relationship by just saying any Indian relationship name and the virtual assistant will help you in linking the names to the contacts.

How to Setup Relationships