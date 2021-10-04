Apple MacBook Pro With M1X Launch Event Expected This Month

Apple is soon expected to launch the new MacBook Pro models powered by the M1X chipset. Back in September, the company announced the iPhone 13 series and this month, it is expected to announce the much-awaited MacBook Pro with M1X. For the unaware, M1X is an enhanced M1 silicon chipset that currently powers the 13.3-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro launched in 2020. According to a famous tipster Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple MacBook Pro models with the M1X chipset are expected to launch in October 2021. Here’s everything you should know about the MacBook Pro that might launch later this month.

Apple MacBook Pro With M1X Expected Details

Apple’s M1X is said to have two variants with 10 CPU cores. As per a MacRumours report, Gurman has said that MacBook Pro with M1X chipset will launch in October 2021. According to the report, out of the 10 cores, eight will come with high-performance cores. The remaining two cores are expected to be for maintaining high-efficiency cores. The two variants that are expected to be available will come with 16 and 32 cores.

It is not just the MacBook Pro, but also the new Mac mini is expected to come powered by the new M1X chipset. Apple is expected to drop the 13.3-inch size and go for the 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes with the MacBook Pros this year. The Cupertino tech giant is further expected to bring back the magnetic charging support. Further, users might see multiple new ports on the MacBook Pros.

Currently, the MacBook Pro only comes with four Thunderbolt 3 ports. But with the upcoming generation of MacBook Pros, you might see that changing. Users might see the SD card slot and an HDMI port making it back to the new generation of MacBook Pros. Apple is yet to confirm the launch date for the new MacBook Pro and that should happen soon.