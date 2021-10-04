Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Gets the Biggest Price Cut Ever

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC has received the biggest price cut ever. The smartphone was launched earlier this year for a price tag of Rs 47,999. It was still an excellent price given the overall specifications of the device. But then because of the market conditions, Galaxy S20 FE saw a price hike and its new price became Rs 50,999 until recently. But now, because of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, Indians can purchase the smartphone for a heavy discount. If you have ever wanted to purchase the Galaxy S20 FE, this might be your best chance. Let’s take a look at the new price of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE New Price

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will now be available for a heavy discount for users shopping from Amazon. The device has received a price cut of Rs 14,000 and its new price has become Rs 36,990. It is a huge drop from Rs 50,999 and that is why this is the best time to purchase it if you have ever wanted the smartphone. It is a premium smartphone available at a very much affordable price than it is ought to be.

Further, if you have an HDFC Bank debit/credit card, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for an even discounted price. HDFC Bank cardholders can get the S20 FE for 10% instant discount + Rs 1,500 extra discount. Here’s all that Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by last year’s flagship chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The smartphone has a triple camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8MP tele camera. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 32MP sensor at the front. It is a 5G ready phone with a 4500mAh battery with support for Super Fast Charging.