Vodafone Idea Offering 2GB Bonus Data With an Affordable Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering 2GB bonus data with one of its affordable prepaid plans. While there are many prepaid plans of the company that offer bonus data, but not all of them are very pocket friendly. This plan that we are talking about also comes with a free over-the-top (OTT) benefit from the company. None of the other companies, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Bharti Airtel, or Reliance Jio, offers any bonus data with their affordable prepaid plans. Let’s see the plan that we are talking about.

Vodafone Idea Affordable Prepaid Plan That Offers 2GB Bonus Data

Vodafone Idea is offering 2GB bonus data with its Rs 219 prepaid plan. Note that this plan will only offer the promised bonus data if the user recharges directly through the website or the mobile application of the company. There’s no bonus data offered to the users if they go for the recharge from a third-party company’s website or mobile application.

Vodafone Idea has termed the offer as “app/web exclusive”. This plan also offers unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS/day. It is not a plan for medium-term or long-term users. Users get 1GB of daily data with this plan. So the total amount of data that this plan will offer is 28GB without the web/app exclusive offer. With the 2GB bonus data, users will get 30GB of data.

The over-the-top (OTT) benefit promised with the plan is of Vi Movies & TV. For the unaware, Vi Movies & TV app allows users to stream live TV, news, movies and original shows directly on the mobile app of the Vi now.

If you are looking for a short-term pack, then you can consider this prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea. Sure, you can get a more pocket-friendly 1GB daily data pack from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, but the thing is, you won’t get the same validity. Jio and Airtel both offer their 1GB daily data packs starting with validities of 24 days. Vodafone Idea offers its 1GB daily data pack for 28 days, meaning you won’t have to recharge for almost a month, and you also get 30GB of total data (2GB bonus data included) if you recharge through the official website or mobile app of the company.

Jio and Airtel offer users 1.5GB daily data packs with 28 days validity, but they are not the most pocket friendly. Thus, this plan from Vodafone Idea becomes a top priority for users who are looking for a 1GB daily data plan for 28 days.