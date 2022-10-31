Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to Get Android 13 Based One UI 5 Update Soon

One of the most popular flagships, which isn't as expensive as a true flagship device, is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. It is a device that made millions of Samsung fans happy. It was more affordable than the other Galaxy S21 series devices and yet was able to deliver great value to the consumers. Samsung has already rolled out the One UI 5 update based on Android 13 for the Galaxy S22 series devices. Now, the company is expected to roll it out for more smartphones in the near future. One smartphone that may get it soon is the Galaxy S21 FE.

The Android 13-based One UI 5 test builds have been found on the company's servers. Samsung One UI Software Updates shared the development. As per the reports online, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G could get a stable Android 13 update next month (in November). However, Samsung hasn't officially confirmed anything about this.

What's worth noting here is that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G wasn't a part of One UI 5 beta testing, while all the other Galaxy S21 series devices got the update. Since Samsung had launched the Galaxy S21 FE 5G much later than the original plans, this would be the first major OS update for the smartphone. The device ran on Android 12-based One UI 4 out of the box.

One UI 5 has introduced several new changes to the system. The animations have been improved and made smoother. Now users also get to play around more with how their lock screen looks and more. In case you have a Galaxy S21 FE 5G, be on the lookout and keep manually checking the smartphone for updates. In case you get the stable Android 13 update for your Galaxy S21 FE 5G, don't forget to mention it in the comments below. If you are reading this in the amp version, then switch it to the non-amp version to get the comments section at the bottom of the page.